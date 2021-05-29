WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of WestRock worth $52,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,655 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in WestRock by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334,994 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $204,694,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,964,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in WestRock by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,361,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,906 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $58.32 on Friday. WestRock has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $62.03. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.43.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on WRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

