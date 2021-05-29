Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $493 million-$505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $472.85 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREE traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.21. 365,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,210. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10. Whole Earth Brands has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.15 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 8.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

