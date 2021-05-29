Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Wintrust Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQAL. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 54.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 398,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,112,000 after acquiring an additional 140,309 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 130,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,320 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $1,499,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 326.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 24,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 15,499 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EQAL opened at $45.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.39. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $45.90.

