Wintrust Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,672,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $76,115,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,370,246,000 after purchasing an additional 278,963 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,039,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,907,000 after purchasing an additional 203,600 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 718,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,305,000 after purchasing an additional 189,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $263.72 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.60 and a 1 year high of $275.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.97.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,173.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,976 shares of company stock worth $3,990,093. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.50.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

