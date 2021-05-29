Wintrust Investments LLC Makes New Investment in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TTEC by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,908,000 after acquiring an additional 98,997 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,742,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,423,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in TTEC by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 284,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $108.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.47 and a 1-year high of $111.61.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. TTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

