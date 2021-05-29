Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases 1,626 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in General Mills by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 96,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in General Mills by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 9.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 89,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $62.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.45. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

