Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 14,500 Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the first quarter worth about $121,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

Get Parsons alerts:

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average of $38.09. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $874.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.96 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.