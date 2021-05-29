Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $6.23 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WIT. Nomura upgraded shares of Wipro from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wipro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wipro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wipro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Wipro has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.12.

Get Wipro alerts:

Shares of WIT opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.30.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wipro by 35.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,944,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168,869 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wipro by 11.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,382,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,939 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Wipro by 63.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,148,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,291 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Wipro by 20.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,816,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,539,000 after purchasing an additional 811,641 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Wipro by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,741,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,789,000 after purchasing an additional 125,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.