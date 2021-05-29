Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

WZZZY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC cut shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

OTCMKTS WZZZY remained flat at $$16.60 on Monday. Wizz Air has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $17.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average is $16.21.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.