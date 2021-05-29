World Asset Management Inc Has $2.14 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Southern by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SO opened at $63.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.54. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The stock has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.23.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

