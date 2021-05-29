World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,777 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

JCI stock opened at $66.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.53 and its 200 day moving average is $54.73. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $66.71.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

