World Asset Management Inc Sells 502 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Cigna by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,071 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Cigna by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 951 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,342,948.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $258.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.39 and its 200 day moving average is $227.55. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

Several analysts have commented on CI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.76.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

