World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) EVP Sells $159,000.00 in Stock

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.71.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,959,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,288,000 after acquiring an additional 510,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 359,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

