World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) EVP Sells $159,000.00 in Stock

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
World Fuel Services stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.71.
World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,959,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,288,000 after acquiring an additional 510,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 359,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.
World Fuel Services Company Profile
World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.
