Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) PT Raised to $75.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on XEL. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.43.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL stock opened at $70.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.86. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $428,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,746,275. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.