Xponance Inc. Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 57,506 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

Chevron stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.79. 7,278,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,683,408. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

