Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,252 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on T. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

NYSE:T traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.43. The company had a trading volume of 40,929,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,986,152. The company has a market capitalization of $210.13 billion, a PE ratio of -84.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.67. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

