Xponance Inc. Sells 198 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Zoetis by 372.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 28,726 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Zoetis by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 23,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 25,811 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,524. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.40 and a 52-week high of $178.71. The company has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.