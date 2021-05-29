Xponance Inc. Sells 455 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $27,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,694,000 after acquiring an additional 259,494 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $1,463,293,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,124,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,108,000 after acquiring an additional 302,296 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,508,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,062,000 after acquiring an additional 470,518 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,544 shares of company stock worth $48,331,546 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,386,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,966. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The company has a market cap of $191.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

