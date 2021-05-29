Xponance Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $85,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $9.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,411.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,347.01 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,332.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2,017.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $31,963,589.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total transaction of $9,043,196.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $98,366,953 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.