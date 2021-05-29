Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yalla Group Limited provides voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform principally in the Middle East and Northern Africa. Yalla Group Limited is based in DUBAI, UAE. “

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Yalla Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

NYSE:YALA opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of -778.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52. Yalla Group has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $41.35.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $48.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Yalla Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YALA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter worth about $596,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,992,000. 3.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

