Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the April 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YARIY shares. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of YARIY opened at $26.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $27.97.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.937 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

