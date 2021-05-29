yAxis Reaches Market Cap of $9.66 Million (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One yAxis coin can now be bought for about $10.37 or 0.00030004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, yAxis has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. yAxis has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $335,995.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00056756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.64 or 0.00320084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.51 or 0.00198217 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003974 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $282.86 or 0.00818324 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io

