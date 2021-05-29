Ycash (YEC) Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Ycash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a market cap of $1.77 million and $40,191.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ycash has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.85 or 0.00433536 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.57 or 0.00338888 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00163723 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004083 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,185,944 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.