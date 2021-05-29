Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $12.31, but opened at $13.85. Yext shares last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 20,482 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative net margin of 26.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.62%. The company had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YEXT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.95.

In related news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $39,663.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $42,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,856.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,985 shares of company stock worth $2,569,962. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Yext by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Yext in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98.

Yext Company Profile (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

