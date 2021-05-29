Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) shares rose 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.13. Approximately 94,530 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 40,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Yunhong International by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 105,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 74,092 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Yunhong International during the 1st quarter valued at about $737,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in Yunhong International by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 70,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 36,069 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Yunhong International during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Yunhong International by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 111,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong International intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as China Yunhong Holdings Ltd. Yunhong International was founded in 2019 and is based in Wuhan, China.

