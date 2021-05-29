Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. AMERISAFE posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $77.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.79 million.

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $39,733.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,174.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $160,660.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,354.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,938 shares of company stock worth $952,092. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,059,000 after acquiring an additional 388,275 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 2,935.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, S&T Bank raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 244,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after acquiring an additional 108,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $65.53 on Friday. AMERISAFE has a 12-month low of $53.90 and a 12-month high of $70.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.49 and its 200-day moving average is $60.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

