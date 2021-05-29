Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to Post $0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Enerpac Tool Group reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 383.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enerpac Tool Group.
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,821,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,444,000 after buying an additional 450,224 shares during the period.
NYSE:EPAC opened at $27.40 on Monday. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.48 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82.
About Enerpac Tool Group
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.
See Also: Index Funds
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.