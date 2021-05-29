Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to Post $0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Enerpac Tool Group reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 383.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPAC shares. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,821,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,444,000 after buying an additional 450,224 shares during the period.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $27.40 on Monday. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.48 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

