Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Enerpac Tool Group posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 383.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enerpac Tool Group.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $27.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 391.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.