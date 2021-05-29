Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Enerpac Tool Group posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 383.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enerpac Tool Group.
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.
NYSE:EPAC opened at $27.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 391.48 and a beta of 1.48.
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.
Further Reading: Market Capitalization
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.