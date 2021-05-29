Zacks: Analysts Anticipate O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Brokerages forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will post $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. O-I Glass posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year sales of $6.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

OI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Longbow Research began coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Shares of O-I Glass stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,493. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in O-I Glass by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

