Zacks: Analysts Expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to Announce $2.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will post $2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.03. AbbVie posted earnings of $2.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year earnings of $12.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $12.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.59 to $14.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.31.

ABBV opened at $113.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $199.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.54 and a 200-day moving average of $107.46. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $118.28.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in AbbVie by 10.4% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 62,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in AbbVie by 6.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,623,000 after purchasing an additional 103,972 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 26.6% during the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

