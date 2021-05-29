Zacks: Analysts Expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.29). Ardmore Shipping posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 161%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 10.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardmore Shipping has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 643,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASC opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

