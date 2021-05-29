Zacks: Analysts Expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to Announce -$0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will announce ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the highest is ($0.60). JetBlue Airways reported earnings of ($2.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The company had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $20.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

In other JetBlue Airways news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $96,550.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,520.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,401 shares of company stock worth $685,265. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

