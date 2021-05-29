Zacks: Analysts Expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to announce sales of $66.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radware’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.30 million and the lowest is $66.00 million. Radware reported sales of $58.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full year sales of $273.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $272.20 million to $274.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $298.20 million, with estimates ranging from $294.00 million to $302.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on RDWR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $29.20. The company had a trading volume of 142,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,872. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.89. Radware has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $31.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Radware by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,221,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after buying an additional 146,189 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Radware by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,186,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,095,000 after purchasing an additional 100,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Radware by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,660,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,913 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Radware by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,213,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,420,000 after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Radware by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,878,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,026,000 after purchasing an additional 63,567 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

