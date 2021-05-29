Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to Post -$0.69 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to report earnings per share of ($0.69) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Anterix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the lowest is ($0.72). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, June 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($3.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.80). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Anterix.

Get Anterix alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of Anterix stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.46. Anterix has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $57.70.

In other Anterix news, CFO Timothy Gray sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $255,372.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,847.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $41,547.10. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,841 shares of company stock worth $425,263 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Anterix by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Anterix by 580.4% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Anterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Anterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anterix (ATEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.