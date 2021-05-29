Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $918.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will announce $918.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $935.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $900.78 million. Colfax reported sales of $620.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year sales of $3.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFX shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colfax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

NYSE:CFX opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 107.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. Colfax has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $50.26.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at $21,816,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 11,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $556,065.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,780 shares of company stock valued at $11,119,322 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Colfax by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,337,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,336,000 after acquiring an additional 154,193 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Colfax by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,685,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at $4,606,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at $2,614,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Colfax by 16.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

