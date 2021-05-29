Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $624.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to report $624.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $618.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $631.40 million. REV Group posted sales of $547.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on REVG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on REV Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. REV Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

In other news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 16,750 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $301,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 948,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter worth about $479,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 71.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 310,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 129,951 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in REV Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 215,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in REV Group in the first quarter worth about $298,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.93. REV Group has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.06 and a beta of 2.71.

REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

