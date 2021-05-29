Zacks: Brokerages Expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.31 Billion

Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will post $6.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.33 billion and the lowest is $6.30 billion. NVIDIA reported sales of $3.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year sales of $24.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.57 billion to $25.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.63 billion to $29.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 40.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $659.83.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $30.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $649.78. 16,113,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,396,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.31, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $339.40 and a 52 week high of $651.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $596.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

NVIDIA shares are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after purchasing an additional 871,896 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,676,662 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,152,368,000 after buying an additional 175,120 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 7,293,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $3,076,228,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,411,897 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,889,574,000 after buying an additional 719,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

