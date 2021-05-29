Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $418.80 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will announce $418.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $434.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $397.70 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted sales of $389.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

RBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.71. The company had a trading volume of 544,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,957. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.11 and its 200-day moving average is $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,247. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,504,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,631,439. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 142,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.