Zacks: Brokerages Expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $545.42 Million

Brokerages expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to announce sales of $545.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $541.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $550.00 million. TTM Technologies posted sales of $570.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TTM Technologies.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

NASDAQ:TTMI remained flat at $$15.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 579,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,395. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.65. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other TTM Technologies news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $98,044.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,149. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 3,187.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,701,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,944 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 3,089.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,402 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,396,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,450,000 after purchasing an additional 857,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $9,629,000.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.