Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $261.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.01. Kamada has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $13.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 11.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kamada by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 312.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 656,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 5,859.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 390,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter worth $2,134,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Kamada during the first quarter valued at $1,665,000. 15.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

