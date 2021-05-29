Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) to Hold

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $75.02 on Thursday. MGE Energy has a one year low of $59.70 and a one year high of $76.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.33 and its 200 day moving average is $70.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

