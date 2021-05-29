Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) to Hold

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

NOVT stock opened at $138.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.98 and a beta of 1.00. Novanta has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $146.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $1,013,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,831 shares in the company, valued at $16,332,726.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $21,569,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,677 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 56,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in shares of Novanta by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 45,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

