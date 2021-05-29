Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) to Hold

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $16.54 on Thursday. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $28.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.91 million, a PE ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.44.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $89.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after acquiring an additional 223,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Perion Network by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,033,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,397,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at $18,148,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth $15,897,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 451,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 233,818 shares during the last quarter. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

