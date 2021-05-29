Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.38 million, a P/E ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.78. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $53.43.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 7.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

