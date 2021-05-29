Zacks Investment Research Lowers Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $222.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Universal Display is benefiting from increasing demand for red and green emitter products. The company’s strong patent portfolio helped the company to drive Royalty and license fees revenues. Synergies from acquisition of Adesis are bolstering top-line growth. The company's quarterly dividend payout ability amid testing times remains noteworthy. Recovery in OLED-based (Organic Light Emitting Diode) panel adoption across automotive market and rebound in smartphone domain are positives. However, chip shortage is a headwind for Universal Display. Also, increasing expenses are likely to weigh on the margins. Further, significant customer concentration from few customers like Samsung and LG along with susceptibility to forex headwinds remain persistent overhangs. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Get Universal Display alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OLED. Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Susquehanna restated a sell rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a sell rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $252.78.

OLED stock opened at $215.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.52. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $143.51 and a 1-year high of $262.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 70.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Display (OLED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.