Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SRAX Inc. is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. Through the BIGtoken platform, it developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. SRAX Inc., formerly known as Social Reality Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Dawson James started coverage on shares of SRAX in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of SRAX in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

NASDAQ SRAX opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $114.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.87. SRAX has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.84.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). SRAX had a negative net margin of 165.90% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The business had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SRAX will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SRAX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of SRAX by 636.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 119,639 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SRAX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SRAX by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SRAX by 71.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 35,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

