Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells $793,095.49 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) insider Arik Prawer sold 7,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $793,095.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,180,594.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Arik Prawer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Arik Prawer sold 3,606 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $506,823.30.

Z opened at $117.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 733.30 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.26 and a 200-day moving average of $134.62. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,149,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

