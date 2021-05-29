Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,713,000 after buying an additional 670,068 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,665,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,365,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,804,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,216,000. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $118.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 739.36, a PEG ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.86. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.36.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

