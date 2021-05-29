Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $225.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $202.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Zscaler from $217.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.67.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $194.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.93. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $85.50 and a 1 year high of $230.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total transaction of $1,133,940.00. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $861,373.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,522,582.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,812 shares of company stock valued at $16,112,133 over the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,682,000 after purchasing an additional 746,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 2,692.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,706,000 after purchasing an additional 604,934 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,301,000 after purchasing an additional 453,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,141,000 after purchasing an additional 368,129 shares during the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

