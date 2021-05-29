Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,840 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFWM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in First Foundation by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Foundation by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,897.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $971,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FFWM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $25.10 on Friday. First Foundation Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.56.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 31.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

